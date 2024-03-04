Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Libyan coast guard hindered migrant rescue
<< Back to Elections 2024

‘Libyan coast guard hindered migrant rescue’

Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:35 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Top

The German charity SOS Humanity, which operates the rescue ship Humanity 1, said the Libyan coast guard used violence and fired live bullets into the water during its “life-threatening intervention”

‘Libyan coast guard hindered migrant rescue’

The Libyan coast guard taking illegal migrants to shore. File pic/X

Listen to this article
‘Libyan coast guard hindered migrant rescue’
x
00:00

A German charity has accused the Libyan coast guard of threatening its crew members who were rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.


The German charity SOS Humanity, which operates the rescue ship Humanity 1, said the Libyan coast guard used violence and fired live bullets into the water during its “life-threatening intervention”.


The charity said migrants who were aboard three unseaworthy boats bound for Europe were forced to jump into the water. “Humanity 1 managed to rescue 77, but many others were forced on board a Libyan coast guard boat, separating at least six family members from each other and causing at least one migrant to drown.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

libya news world news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK