‘Libyan coast guard hindered migrant rescue’

The Libyan coast guard taking illegal migrants to shore. File pic/X

A German charity has accused the Libyan coast guard of threatening its crew members who were rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The German charity SOS Humanity, which operates the rescue ship Humanity 1, said the Libyan coast guard used violence and fired live bullets into the water during its “life-threatening intervention”.

The charity said migrants who were aboard three unseaworthy boats bound for Europe were forced to jump into the water. “Humanity 1 managed to rescue 77, but many others were forced on board a Libyan coast guard boat, separating at least six family members from each other and causing at least one migrant to drown.”

