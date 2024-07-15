Breaking News
World News

Low-cost robots to help Ukraine fight Russia

Updated on: 16 July,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Defence startups across Ukraine­—about 250 according to industry estimates—are creating the killing machines at secret locations

Zelensky with a Ukrainian servicewoman in Kyiv. Pic/AFP

Struggling with manpower shortages, overwhelming odds and uneven international assistance, Ukraine hopes to find a strategic edge against Russia in an abandoned warehouse or a factory basement.


An ecosystem of laboratories in hundreds of secret workshops is leveraging innovation to create a robot army that Ukraine hopes will kill Russian troops and save its own wounded soldiers and civilians.


Defence startups across Ukraine­—about 250 according to industry estimates—are creating the killing machines at secret locations.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

