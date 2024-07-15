Low-cost robots to help Ukraine fight Russia

Defence startups across Ukraine—about 250 according to industry estimates—are creating the killing machines at secret locations
Zelensky with a Ukrainian servicewoman in Kyiv. Pic/AFP
Struggling with manpower shortages, overwhelming odds and uneven international assistance, Ukraine hopes to find a strategic edge against Russia in an abandoned warehouse or a factory basement.
An ecosystem of laboratories in hundreds of secret workshops is leveraging innovation to create a robot army that Ukraine hopes will kill Russian troops and save its own wounded soldiers and civilians.
