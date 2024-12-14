LVMH shines bright at the Notre Dame reopening ceremony

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 December,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

First lady, Brigitte Macron held a Lady Dior handbag. Louis Vuitton artistic director Pharrell Williams performed kitted out in Louis Vuitton

The Gothic monument was revamped after being damaged by fire in 2019

The reopening of Notre Dame was a solemn celebration of cultural and spiritual renewal. Yet for some, the historic cathedral's revival also felt like a meticulously choreographed branding event from Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey (LVMH) and other luxury conglomerates.


Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury powerhouse LVMH and a key Notre Dame donor who regularly tops the list of the world's richest men, was at the center of the celebration. He was surrounded by his family, the French president, the archbishop and clergy, and the unmistakable symbols of his luxury empire's influence, including its brands Louis Vuitton and Dior.


LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. PIC/GETTY IMAGES
First lady, Brigitte Macron held a Lady Dior handbag. Louis Vuitton artistic director Pharrell Williams performed kitted out in Louis Vuitton. “Welcome to the inauguration of the LVMH arena,” commented television journalist Yann Barthes about the cathedral ceremony this week. Some questioned the taste of such brand prominence occurring in a sacred space like the beloved Gothic monument, while noting LVMH's crucial contribution to the reconstruction.

Not far behind Arnault sat representatives of Kering (parent company of brands like Gucci, YSL, Balenciaga, etc) adding another layer to the ongoing rivalry between France’s two largest luxury conglomerates. 

