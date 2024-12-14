First lady, Brigitte Macron held a Lady Dior handbag. Louis Vuitton artistic director Pharrell Williams performed kitted out in Louis Vuitton

The Gothic monument was revamped after being damaged by fire in 2019

Listen to this article LVMH shines bright at the Notre Dame reopening ceremony x 00:00

The reopening of Notre Dame was a solemn celebration of cultural and spiritual renewal. Yet for some, the historic cathedral's revival also felt like a meticulously choreographed branding event from Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey (LVMH) and other luxury conglomerates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury powerhouse LVMH and a key Notre Dame donor who regularly tops the list of the world's richest men, was at the center of the celebration. He was surrounded by his family, the French president, the archbishop and clergy, and the unmistakable symbols of his luxury empire's influence, including its brands Louis Vuitton and Dior.



LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

First lady, Brigitte Macron held a Lady Dior handbag. Louis Vuitton artistic director Pharrell Williams performed kitted out in Louis Vuitton. “Welcome to the inauguration of the LVMH arena,” commented television journalist Yann Barthes about the cathedral ceremony this week. Some questioned the taste of such brand prominence occurring in a sacred space like the beloved Gothic monument, while noting LVMH's crucial contribution to the reconstruction.

Not far behind Arnault sat representatives of Kering (parent company of brands like Gucci, YSL, Balenciaga, etc) adding another layer to the ongoing rivalry between France’s two largest luxury conglomerates.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever