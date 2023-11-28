Malaysia's PM announces 30-day free visa entry for Indians

Other countries given visa exemption are Turkey, Jordan, China and Arab countries

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with PM Modi. File Pic/X

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced that visitors from India and China will be granted 30-day visa-free entry into Malaysia from December 1, Malaysia-based Malay Mail reported. He said that the visa exemption is still subject to security screenings for past records of crime or violence.

In his address at the 2023 People’s Justice Party (PKR) National Congress, Anwar Ibrahim said, “Starting from December 1, we will give additional facilities of 30 days of visa exemption to the Arab countries, Turkey, Jordan, and citizens of China and India to come to Malaysia,” Malay Mail reported.

He later clarified that Middle Eastern nations Turkey and Jordan already enjoy the 30-day visa-free entry and added that it was now extended to people from India and China. He noted that tourism within the ASEAN region was mostly from neighbouring nations like Singapore and Indonesia, according to Malay Mail report.

