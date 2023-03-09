Malaysia: Ex-PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested, faces graft charges

The anti-graft agency said Muhyiddin will face several charges Friday related to alleged abuse and money laundering linked to government projects awarded under his rule

Muhyiddin Yassin waves to his supporters as he arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters. Pic/AFP

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been arrested and will be brought to court to face corruption charges, the anti-graft agency said Thursday.

Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia from March 2020 until August 2021, will be the country's second leader to be indicted after leaving office.

Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak was hit with multiple graft charges after he lost in 2018 general elections, and began a 12-year jail term in August after losing his final appeal in the first of several trials.

The anti-graft agency said Muhyiddin will face several charges Friday related to alleged abuse and money laundering linked to government projects awarded under his rule.

Muhyiddin, 75, went to the anti-graft agency earlier Thursday to answer questions for the second time in three weeks.

He was first questioned in February over the award of projects, including Covid-19 economic aid programs.

Also Read: Indian-origin professor sues US college for racial discrimination

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took power after November's general elections, had ordered a review of government projects approved by past administrations for allegedly not following the rules.

Two senior leaders from Muhyiddin's Bersatu party were also recently charged with graft.

The anti-graft agency froze Bersatu's bank accounts for investigations into alleged illegal proceedings.

Muhyiddin, who leads a strong Islamic-dominated opposition, has denied any wrongdoing and accused Anwar's government of trying to crush the opposition ahead of state elections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever