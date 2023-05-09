Man killed, 2 women hurt in Miami Beach nightclub shooting

The Miami Beach area has dealt with a spate of weekend shootings over the past few months

People being evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet after the shooting on Saturday. Pic/AP

A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early on Sunday at a Miami Beach nightclub, the police said. Authorities began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 am at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area, the Miami Beach police said in a news release.

Responding officers said they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. A man and two women were transported to a Miami trauma center, where the man died, police said. The women are expected to recover. Police didn’t report any arrests or identify any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Serbia plans illegal gun amnesty

Belgrade days after two mass shootings left 17 people dead in Serbia, the European country’s Interior Ministry urged citizens on Sunday to turn in all unregistered weapons or run the risk of a prison sentence.

A funeral for five victims of the mass shooting in Serbia. Pic/AP

Individuals who hand over illegally owned guns, grenades, ammunition and other weaponry between Monday (May 8) and June 8 will not face any charges, the ministry said in a statement. Those who ignore the order will face prosecution and if convicted, potentially years behind bars, government officials warned.

Meanwhile, weekend funerals were held for the victims of the shootings at a Belgrade school on Wednesday and in a rural area south of the capital city on Thursday night. The violence also wounded 21 people.

Texas gunman’s extremist social media postings being reviewed

Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology on Sunday as they work to discern a motive for the attack.

Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe were used by Mauricio Garcia, 33, and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said an official.

Garcia had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read “RWDS”—an acronym for the phrase “Right Wing Death Squad”—which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, the official said.

Hyderabad woman among 8 killed

Indian-origin engineer Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, was among the nine people killed in the shooting incident outside the Dallas mall on Saturday, The New York Post reported. Thatikonda was a project manager with a private company based in Dallas.

