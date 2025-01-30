On July 15, 2022, Malik was shot dead while he was sitting in his car in Surrey, British Columbia. Malik and co-accused Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted of mass murder and conspiracy charges in 2005 related to the Air India bombing. Two weeks after Malik’s murder, Canadian police arrested Fox

Tanner Fox received a life term with no parole for 20 years

Listen to this article Man who killed ex-suspect in 1985 AI plane bombing jailed x 00:00

The British Columbia Supreme Court in Canadahas sentenced Tanner Fox, 24, to life with no parole for 20 years after he pleaded guilty to the killing of Sikh businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik—a suspect in the 1985 Air India bombing who was later acquitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 15, 2022, Malik was shot dead while he was sitting in his car in Surrey, British Columbia. Malik and co-accused Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted of mass murder and conspiracy charges in 2005 related to the Air India bombing. Two weeks after Malik’s murder, Canadian police arrested Fox.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever