Man kills 6 people at kindergarten in China; held

A man with a knife killed six people and wounded one more Monday at a kindergarten in southeastern China, police and a news report said Monday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the 7:40 a.m. attack in Lianjiang, a city in Guangdong province, a police statement said.

Employees who answered at the Lianjiang police headquarters declined to give more details.

A news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker's child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school. It said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten.

Dafeng News on its website cited video posted online that it said showed a man carrying a knife walking past the kindergarten playground. It said other video showed at least four people in a pool of blood outside the school.

News reports on other websites were deleted and replaced with the brief police statement.

