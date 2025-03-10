Former central banker Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, replacing Justin Trudeau as prime minister amid rising tensions with the US

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Mark Carney to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister after Liberal leadership win x 00:00

Former central banker Mark Carney is set to become Canada’s next prime minister, after winning the governing Liberal Party’s leadership election in a landslide victory on Sunday. Carney, 59, secured 85.9 per cent of the vote, replacing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January. Trudeau will continue as prime minister until his successor is sworn in within the coming days, according to AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carney’s leadership comes as Canada grapples with tensions with the United States, particularly over US President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats, AP reports. His victory is expected to shift the focus of the upcoming federal election, which could take place within weeks, to Canada’s strained relations with its southern neighbour.

In his first speech as Liberal leader, Carney criticised Trump’s trade tactics, vowing to stand firm against American economic pressure.

"There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy," Carney said. "Donald Trump has imposed unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, and on how we make a living. He is attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed – and we won’t."

Carney pledged to maintain retaliatory tariffs against US imports "until the Americans show us respect."

"We didn’t ask for this fight," he declared. "But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. The Americans should make no mistake – in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win."

Trump’s trade war and his remarks about making Canada the 51st US state have sparked outrage among Canadians, as per AP. Canadian crowds have booed the American national anthem at NHL and NBA games, while many citizens have cancelled trips to the US and boycotted American products.

Carney capitalised on this wave of nationalism, stating:

"The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country. Think about it. If they succeed, they would destroy our way of life. In America, healthcare is big business. In Canada, it is a right."

He further emphasised Canada’s distinct identity, saying:

"America is a melting pot. Canada is a mosaic. America is not Canada, and Canada will never, ever be a part of America in any way, shape, or form."

Carney, an economist with Wall Street experience, previously led the Bank of Canada and later became the first non-British governor of the Bank of England in 2013. His tenure at both institutions earned him bipartisan respect, particularly for Canada’s swift recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

He entered politics earlier this year, picking up endorsements from key Liberal MPs and Cabinet ministers. However, his lack of political experience remains a point of discussion.

In 2020, Carney was appointed as the United Nations’ special envoy for climate action and finance, further raising his profile on the global stage.

Carney’s main challenger, former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, received just eight per cent of the vote. Freeland, once a close ally of Trudeau, resigned in December after he removed her as finance minister. Her departure followed a scathing letter criticising Trudeau’s government, which many saw as a turning point for the Liberals.

With the leadership transition underway, Trudeau called on Liberal supporters to rally behind Carney, stating:

"This is a nation-defining moment. Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given."

Carney is expected to trigger a federal election soon, either by calling one himself or through a no-confidence vote in Parliament, which could take place later this month, AP reports.

With Canada’s relationship with the US now at the heart of political debate, the upcoming election is likely to focus on who is best equipped to stand up to Washington.

"These are dark days, dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust," Carney warned. "We are getting over the shock, but let us never forget the lessons. We have to look after ourselves and we have to look out for each other. We need to pull together in the tough days ahead."

Meanwhile, Trump has delayed imposing 25 per cent tariffs on some Canadian imports for one month, but additional trade restrictions remain on the table, heightening economic uncertainty, as per AP.

Carney’s leadership will now be tested on whether he can navigate Canada through this turbulent period – and whether Canadians will back him at the ballot box.

(With inputs from AP)