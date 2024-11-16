Mattel’s packaging mistake takes a ‘Wicked’ turn, sending unexpected traffic to an adult site

The film stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and many more. Pics/NY POST

Listen to this article Mattel’s Wicked A-rated mishap x 00:00

In an unexpected turn of events, the porn site Wicked.com is suddenly seeing a surge in traffic, all thanks to a packaging blunder involving Mattel’s new Wicked movie dolls. The toy giant recently launched merchandise for the upcoming Wicked movie, which is based on the beloved Broadway musical. The dolls, featuring Glinda and Elphaba, come with a link to Wicked.com on the back of their boxes. Unfortunately, this is the website for Wicked Pictures, a porn production company that has been around since 1993.

The brand has a doll for Ariana Grande’s character

The real website for the film’s merchandise should have been wickedmovie.com. But somehow, the packaging got mixed up, and now, Wicked Pictures is enjoying traffic numbers that haven’t been seen since 2012. It’s unclear if they’ll ride the wave of this accidental fame but the Internet certainly seems to think that’s a possibility.

While the packaging mix-up is a little awkward, it has undoubtedly given Wicked Pictures a spotlight it wasn’t expecting. The actual Wicked movie—starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo—is set to hit theatres on November 22. Lets hope this doesn’t come with any more ‘Wicked’ surprises!

Trump through the looking glass

A 19th-century children’s book has fuelled theories of a time travelling Trump



“Little Baron Trump” by Ingersoll Lockwood. PIC/METRO.CO.UK

A series of Victorian novels has resurfaced, stirring up conspiracy theorists with uncanny parallels to Donald Trump’s ascent. Written by Ingersoll Lockwood, the books chronicle the adventures of ‘Baron Trump’, a young aristocrat . Lockwood’s final novel, The Last President, is set in New York, where a political outsider’s victory incites mass outrage and sends mobs descending on 5th Avenue—the current address of

Trump Towers.

Como again?!

Tourists at Lake Como can now buy cans of “air” at '900 (approximately) each. The sealed 400 ml containers, sold at local shops and restaurants, contain nothing but air from the idyllic Italian lake. Marketing consultant, Davide Abagnale, created the novelty souvenir to appeal to American tourists.

i(ce)Phone

A bright pink iPhone has become an unexpected attraction at Willen Ice rink in England, after a workman accidentally left it on the rink before it was flooded and frozen overnight. Now entombed under two inches of ice, the phone can’t be retrieved without damaging the rink—becoming a tourist attraction among skaters.

Monkey business

The US state—South Carolina is on high alert as 43 mischievous monkeys have escaped from a research facility. The monkeys are a troop of young females weighing about three kgs (approximately) each. They bolted when a keeper left their pen open. Now, the fugitives are dodging thermal cameras and monkey traps set up by the police.