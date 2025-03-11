Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Medical helicopter carrying pilot and 2 hospital workers crashes in Mississippi

Medical helicopter carrying pilot and 2 hospital workers crashes in Mississippi

Updated on: 11 March,2025 11:41 AM IST  |  Madison County
AP , PTI |

Television station WAPT reported that at least one person was killed. Authorities from the Federal Aviation Administration were en route, the station said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A medical transport helicopter with a pilot and two hospital workers on board crashed in Mississippi on Monday, officials said.


The AirCare copter was not carrying any patients when it crashed in Madison County north of the capital of Jackson, according to a statement from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The statement did not say if there were any injuries or deaths.


Television station WAPT reported that at least one person was killed. Authorities from the Federal Aviation Administration were en route, the station said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

