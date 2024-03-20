Mexico says it won't accept migrants sent back under Texas' new immigration law

Mexico's Foreign Affairs ministry said "it will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the state of Texas."

Mexico's government has said it would not accept the return of migrants that Texas orders to leave the US after the Supreme Court allowed the state to enforce a strict new immigration law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The law empowers police in Texas to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally. Once in custody, migrants could either agree to a judge's order to leave the US or be prosecuted on misdemeanour charges of illegal entry.

