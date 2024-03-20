Breaking News
Mexico says it won't accept migrants sent back under Texas' new immigration law
Mexico says it won't accept migrants sent back under Texas' new immigration law

Updated on: 20 March,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Washington
PTI |

Mexico's Foreign Affairs ministry said "it will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the state of Texas."

Security forces stand guard on a beach. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article
Mexico's government has said it would not accept the return of migrants that Texas orders to leave the US after the Supreme Court allowed the state to enforce a strict new immigration law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.


The law empowers police in Texas to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally. Once in custody, migrants could either agree to a judge's order to leave the US or be prosecuted on misdemeanour charges of illegal entry.


Mexico's Foreign Affairs ministry said "it will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the state of Texas."


