Michelle Obama to skip Donald Trump’s swearing-in

Updated on: 16 January,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Michelle Obama

Former US first lady Michelle Obama will not attend US President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20, her office announced on 
Tuesday, without sharing explanation for her decision. The statement, however, confirmed that US former president Barack Obama would attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies.


The decision to not attend Trump’s swearing-in is a break with tradition for the ceremony, which former presidents and first ladies usually attend. Former US president George Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, will attend the inauguration, his office announced.


