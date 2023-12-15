Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Notorious thief targeting Jain temples arrested by Borivali Police
Six people sentenced to life imprisonment for killing pregnant women in Jalna
Parliament security breach: Shows how serious job condition is in India: Aaditya
Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri
Maharashtra: Police arrest man for abetting suicide of married woman in Bhiwandi
IndiGo loader arrested at Mumbai airport for stealing from check-in luggage
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Michigan court rejects challenges to Trumps spot on 2024 primary ballot

Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump's spot on 2024 primary ballot

Updated on: 15 December,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Michigan
AP |

Top

The court affirmed two lower court rulings without determining whether Trump falls under the insurrection clause in the Constitution's 14th Amendment

Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump's spot on 2024 primary ballot

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump's spot on 2024 primary ballot
x
00:00

The Michigan Court of Appeals said Thursday it won't stop former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's 2024 Republican primary ballot, turning aside challenges from critics who argue that his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol disqualifies him. The court affirmed two lower court rulings without determining whether Trump falls under the insurrection clause in the Constitution's 14th Amendment.


"Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates," the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion, citing Michigan law. The court further said Trump's possible spot on a general election ballot was not ripe for consideration. The two-sentence clause in the 14th Amendment has been used only a handful of times since the years after the Civil War. It's likely that one of the lawsuits challenging Trump eventually will be appealed to the US Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the insurrection clause.


The Michigan court decision was similar to one from the Minnesota Supreme Court, which said Trump could stay on that state's primary ballot there because the election is a party-run contest. In one of the Michigan lawsuits, the anti-Trump plaintiffs included Bob LaBrant, a longtime Republican who was a lawyer and political strategist for decades at the state Chamber of Commerce.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news michigan donald trump Donald Trump 2024 Cards

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK