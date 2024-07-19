Breaking News
Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar
Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses
Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly. We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say
AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away after battling cancer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Microsoft 365 outage UK airports trains London Stock Exchange NHS impacted

Microsoft 365 outage: UK airports, trains, London Stock Exchange, NHS impacted

Updated on: 19 July,2024 08:27 PM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

The outage, believed to be related to an issue at US-headquartered prolific cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike and Microsoft, seems to be affecting Windows PCs globally and has also forced 'Sky News' off the air

Microsoft 365 outage: UK airports, trains, London Stock Exchange, NHS impacted

The screenshot shows a Blue Screen error shown in a Microsoft system amid its global outage. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Microsoft 365 outage: UK airports, trains, London Stock Exchange, NHS impacted
x
00:00

The UK's airports and trains experienced delays, with the London Stock Exchange and the National Health Service among the other organisations in the country dealing with the fallout of a global IT outage on Friday that has grounded planes and caused chaos around the world.


The outage, believed to be related to an issue at US-headquartered prolific cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike and Microsoft, seems to be affecting Windows PCs globally and has also forced 'Sky News' off the air.


London's biggest airport, Heathrow, said in a statement that its "flights are operational though we are experiencing delays". While the airport said it is implementing contingency plans to minimise impact, Gatwick Airport said passengers "may experience some delays" when checking in and passing through security. Luton and Edinburgh Airport, meanwhile, switched to manual systems to support operations.


The London Stock Exchange Group said trading continues to operate as normal while it is working on resolving an issue with its RNS Service, which provides the Regulatory News Service announcements.

The IT outage, which is not believed to be linked with a malicious attack or hack, also hit several National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner (GP) surgeries around the UK as they were unable to access patient records or book online appointments.

NHS England said the IT outage is "causing disruption in the majority of GP practices" in England, but there is currently no known impact on its 999 or emergency services.

"We are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice cancellations, particularly on the Thameslink and Great Northern networks," said Govia Thameslink Railway, one of the train companies impacted.

"Additionally, other key systems, including our real-time customer information platforms, are also affected," it added.

National Rail, in charge of the country's railway network, said its IT teams are "actively investigating to determine the root cause of the problem".

The first reports of the outage seem to have emanated from the United States late on Thursday after a breakdown of Microsoft services such as Azure and 365.

In a post on X, Microsoft 365 Status stated that "multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress." 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united kingdom microsoft london england world news tech news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK