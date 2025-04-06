Breaking News
Microsoft employees protest at its 50th anniversary party over Israel contract

Updated on: 06 April,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies



Fifty-thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region

Two protesters confronted CEO Mustafa Suleyman at the event. Pic/PTI

A pro-Palestinian protest by Microsoft employees interrupted the company’s 50th anniversary celebration early on Saturday, the latest backlash over the tech industry’s work to supply artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli military.


The protest began as Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman was presenting product updates and a long-term vision for the company’s AI assistant product, Copilot, to an audience that included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer.


“Mustafa, shame on you,” shouted Microsoft employee Ibtihal Aboussad as she walked toward the stage and Suleyman paused his speech. “You claim that you care about using AI for good but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. Fifty-thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region.”


“Thank you for your protest, I hear you,” Suleyman said. Aboussad continued, shouting that Suleyman and “all of Microsoft” had blood on their hands. She also threw onto the stage a keffiyeh scarf, which has become a symbol of support for Palestinian people, before being escorted out of the event. 

A second protester, Microsoft employee Vaniya Agrawal, interrupted another part of the celebration during which Gates, Ballmer and current CEO Satya Nadella were on stage—the first public gathering since 2014 of the three men who have been Microsoft’s CEO.

An investigation by The Associated Press revealed earlier this year that AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI had been used as part of an Israeli military program to select bombing targets during the recent wars in Gaza and Lebanon. The story also contained details of an errant Israeli airstrike in 2023 that struck a vehicle carrying members of a Lebanese family, killing four. 

Microsoft declined to say whether it was taking further action. Aboussad told the AP she hasn’t yet heard anything from the company but she and Agrawal both lost access to their work accounts after the protest and have not been able to log back in, a possible indication that they were being fired.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

