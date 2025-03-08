Breaking News
Migrant boats capsize at least 186 missing

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Two of the boats capsized off Yemen late Thursday, said Tamim Eleian, a spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration

Yemen is a major route for migrants from East Africa to Gulf countries. ic/Daily Excelsior

Four boats carrying migrants from Africa capsized overnight in waters off Yemen and Djibouti, the UN migration agency said Friday. At least two people died, and 186 others were missing.


Two of the boats capsized off Yemen late Thursday, said Tamim Eleian, a spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration. Two crewmembers were rescued, but 181 migrants and five Yemeni crewmembers remain missing. Two other boats capsized off the Djibouti around the same time, Eleian said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


