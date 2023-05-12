Breaking News
Maharashtra political row: Sena factions promise more action
IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’
Mumbai: Year on, fire brigade still looking for suitable drone
Maharashtra political row: Verdict brings a lot more to the Shinde-BJP table
Mumbai: All Aaditya’s allegations are ‘baseless’, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Migrants rush across US border

Migrants rush across US border

Updated on: 12 May,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Matamoros
Agencies |

Top

In a move to clear out overwhelmed holding facilities, Border Patrol agents were told on Wednesday to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at an immigration office in the US within 60 days, according to a US official.

Migrants rush across US border

Migrants congregate on the banks of the Rio Grande. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Migrants rush across US border
x
00:00

Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. 


In a move to clear out overwhelmed holding facilities, Border Patrol agents were told on Wednesday to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at an immigration office in the US within 60 days, according to a US official.



The Biden administration has been unveiling measures to replace Title 42, which suspended rights to seek asylum since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The administration said it will admit at least 1,00,000 Latin Americans seeking to reunite with family members in the US.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news Coronavirus united states of america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK