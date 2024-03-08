Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Millions hit as German unions call for strike
<< Back to Elections 2024

Millions hit as German unions call for strike

Updated on: 08 March,2024 06:04 AM IST  |  Berlin
Agencies |

Top

Air travel was affected as well, as ground staff for German airline Lufthansa stopped working early in the morning.

Millions hit as German unions call for strike

Passengers wait at a check-in counter at Munich Airport. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Millions hit as German unions call for strike
x
00:00

Millions of travelers across Germany were affected by strikes again on Thursday after two unions called for two-day walkouts over wages and work conditions.


Around 80 per cent of all long-distance trains as well as regional and commuter trains in the country were canceled as train drivers went on strike. 


Air travel was affected as well, as ground staff for German airline Lufthansa stopped working early in the morning.


The strikes led to traffic jams in cities and on highways, a shortage of share and rental cars, and plane passengers trying to desperately rebook flights to reach their destinations. 

Students arrived late for school and employees struggled to arrive on time for work as millions who usually rely on commuter trains found themselves stranded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news berlin germany
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK