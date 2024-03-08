Millions hit as German unions call for strike

Air travel was affected as well, as ground staff for German airline Lufthansa stopped working early in the morning.

Passengers wait at a check-in counter at Munich Airport. Pic/AP

Millions of travelers across Germany were affected by strikes again on Thursday after two unions called for two-day walkouts over wages and work conditions.

Around 80 per cent of all long-distance trains as well as regional and commuter trains in the country were canceled as train drivers went on strike.

The strikes led to traffic jams in cities and on highways, a shortage of share and rental cars, and plane passengers trying to desperately rebook flights to reach their destinations.

Students arrived late for school and employees struggled to arrive on time for work as millions who usually rely on commuter trains found themselves stranded.

