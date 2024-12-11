‘Mind-boggling’ quantum computing chip unveiled

“Written out, there is a 1 with 25 zeros,” Neven said of the time span while briefing journalists. “A mind-boggling number.”

Google Quantum AI’s ‘Willow’ chip. Pic/Google

Google is showing off a new quantum computing chip that it said was a major breakthrough that could bring practical quantum computing closer to reality.

A custom chip called “Willow” does in minutes what it would take leading supercomputers 10 septillion years to complete, according to Google Quantum AI founder Hartmut Neven. “Written out, there is a 1 with 25 zeros,” Neven said of the time span while briefing journalists. “A mind-boggling number.”

Google is on a mission to build quantum computing capable of handling otherwise unsolvable problems like safe fusion power and stopping climate change. “We see Willow as an important step in our journey to build a useful quantum computer with practical applications in areas like drug discovery, fusion energy, battery design and more,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Scientists believe that superfast quantum computing will be able to power innovation in a range of fields. However, a computer that can solve a wide range of real-world problems is still years away.

