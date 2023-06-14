Missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown kills at least 10

Authorities say dozens wounded, several others still trapped in rubble

The apartment building in Kryvyi Rih that was hit by missiles. Pic/AP

Russian missiles hit civilian buildings in a central Ukrainian city overnight, killing at least 10 people, regional officials said Tuesday as rescuers searched for at least one person still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that the death toll had risen to at least 10. He said that one person is still believed to be trapped under the rubble and 28 were wounded. The strike involving cruise missiles hit a five-story residential building, which was engulfed in fire, Gov. Serhiy Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk region wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv was attacked with Iranian-made Shahed drones, and the surrounding region was shelled, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The shelling wounded two civilians in the town of Shevchenkove, southeast of Kharkiv.

France, Germany and Poland back Ukraine’s counteroffensive

(From left) Polish President Andrzej Duda, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press event. Pic/AP

The leaders of France, Germany and Poland met in Paris on Monday for talks focusing on military support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive and future security guarantees to be given to the country, ahead of a NATO summit in July. In a show of unity, the three leaders insisted they would continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. “The counteroffensive is set to be deployed over several weeks, if not months. We have done everything to help them, within the limits we set ourselves at the start of the conflict,” French President Emmanuel Macron said while promising to continue deliveries of weapons, ammunition and armored vehicles “over the coming days and weeks.”

UN-backed team 3D scans historical sites



Volunteers set up a scanner at the All Saints Church in Kyiv. Pic/AP

A team of United Nations-backed engineers set up a laser which took a million measurements per second inside Kyiv’s All Saints Church. The laser took a series of incredibly high-resolution photographs which will be stitched together with navigational data to create a perfect three-dimensional rendering of the holy site. This was done as part of a project to protect and preserve historic places across Ukraine.

Ukraine says seven villages recaptured

Ukrainian troops have retaken seven villages spanning 90 sq km from Russian forces in the past week, the deputy defence minister said on Monday as the early stages of Kyiv’s counteroffensive notched small successes. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on the Telegram app that the Ukrainian flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov, in the eastern Donetsk province, and that her troops had also retaken three other nearby small villages and three in neighboring Zaporizhzhia province. “The battles are tough, but our movement is there, and that is very important,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

