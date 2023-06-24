Modi, Biden forge ties for defense, AI and space tech

There were also agreements on intelligence sharing, and on space-based, quantum and other strategic technologies

President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AP

One of the biggest takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit is that it has injected new momentum into defense cooperation between the US and India, a slow and turbulent undertaking in the past. The two sides announced a deal for coproduction in India of engines for fighter aircraft, a $3 billion purchase of about 30 American Reaper drones by India, and a road map to expand cooperation in defense industries. There were also agreements on intelligence sharing, and on space-based, quantum and other strategic technologies.

For the US, helping India expand its defense manufacturing tracks with its efforts to further isolate Moscow. India has long relied on Russia for a majority of its military equipment, and any increase in manufacturing capability at home or diversification of its arms sources would lessen its purchases from Russia. For India, the move is in line with its attempt to grow domestic manufacturing. Agencies

Leaders back Ukraine, N Korea condemned

PM Modi and President Biden, while raising global issues, backed Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” and also “condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches”. Both countries pledged to render continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, calling for “respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty”. They also condemned the destabilising ballistic missile launches of North Korea.

Push for sale of weapons to India

A legislation to fast-track weapons sales to India has been introduced in the US Congress, with a group of lawmakers saying strengthening strategic partnership will safeguard shared security interests. The legislation introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate seeks to place India on equal footing with other partners and allies of the US by streamlining and accelerating exports.

Indians good at more than ‘Spelling Bee’

Applauding the Indian community in the US, Modi said that they are brilliant in every field, not just in Spelling Bee, and have played a big role in the country’s relationship with America. Modi’s attributed a big part of the success of India-US ties to Indian-Americans.

