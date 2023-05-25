Modi in Australia strikes new deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck new agreements Wednesday with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on migration and green hydrogen. Modi and Albanese’s meeting on Wednesday “reinforced their commitment to an open, prosperous and secure” Indo-Pacific region, the Australian prime minister’s office said in a statement

Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a bilateral meeting in Sydney. Pic/AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck new agreements Wednesday with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on migration and green hydrogen. Modi and Albanese’s meeting on Wednesday “reinforced their commitment to an open, prosperous and secure” Indo-Pacific region, the Australian prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The prime ministers announced a new migration agreement that will promote two-way mobility of students, graduates, academic researchers and business people. They also agreed on the terms of reference on a bilateral Green Hydrogen Task Force that will promote production of the gas without use of fossil fuels.

Modi invites Aussie businesses to India

PM Modi invited Australian businesses to take advantage of investment opportunities in India in sectors like digital infrastructure, telecom, and semiconductors. Addressing top Australian CEOs at a business round-table in Sydney, he talked about numerous economic reforms undertaken by the government and suggested that the Australian CEOs forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

