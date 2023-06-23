The US president described bilateral ties as one of the most defining relationships of the century

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House for a private dinner on Wednesday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Modi talks of ‘bold’ steps as Biden lauds ‘relationship’ x 00:00

Indo-US ties on Thursday appeared to be on the cusp of an upward leap as President Joe Biden described them as one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century while Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the US leader’s commitment to their bond has inspired his country to take “bold and audacious” steps.

Modi held one-on-one talks with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks. Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies. In his initial remarks, Modi told Biden that the President’s commitment to the ties between the two countries has inspired India to take bold and audacious measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also described strong people-to-people ties as the real engine of India-US relationship and referred to the energetic diaspora crowd in the White House to assert that a “roar” was heard about this connect. “Today India and the US are walking shoulder-to-shoulder from the depths of the ocean to heights of the sky, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence,” Modi said.

Biden earlier accorded a grand welcome to Modi, saying “Welcome back to the White House,” amid cheers from the large Indian-American crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House to welcome the indian prime minister.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever