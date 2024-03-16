Breaking News
Mogadishu siege: All 5 attackers, 3 soldiers killed

Updated on: 16 March,2024 05:31 AM IST  |  Mogadishu
Agencies



Police spokesperson Kasim Roble said Friday that three soldiers were killed and 27 people injured in the Thursday night attack on the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu

Security forces at the entrance to SYL hotel. File pic/AP

Security forces in Somalia say they have killed all five attackers who laid siege to a hotel in a normally secure area of the capital, Mogadishu.


Police spokesperson Kasim Roble said Friday that three soldiers were killed and 27 people injured in the Thursday night attack on the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu.


The Somali extremist group al-Shabab said on Thursday that its fighters managed to penetrate the hotel, which is not far from the presidential palace and is patronised by government officials.


“The hotel is secure now. Lawmakers and other hotel residents have started returning. The security situation has returned to normal,” Roble said.

