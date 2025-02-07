Breaking News
More protests lead to vandalism, arson across Bangladesh

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Dhaka
The fire was set around 1.30 am on Friday, but due to a lack of police protection, the fire service was delayed and unable to reach the scene until 2.45 am

More protests lead to vandalism, arson across Bangladesh

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence in Dhaka being vandalized. Pic/AFP

Protesters in Bangladesh have attacked, torched houses of leaders of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League across the country and murals of the country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were demolished and defaced in nearly two dozen districts, according to media reports.


The unrest sparked over a live online address by Hasina on Wednesday night, when protestors targeted the house of Sheikh Mujib. Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Selim ‘s house in Dhaka’s Banani was set ablaze on Friday. The fire was set around 1.30 am on Friday, but due to a lack of police protection, the fire service was delayed and unable to reach the scene until 2.45 am.


Protesters also attacked, ransacked, and set fire to the house of Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League (AL) and former road, transport and bridges minister, in Noakhali’s Companiganj. During the attack on the house in the Bora Rajapur Mohalla area around 1:00 pm, the two-storey building and tin-roofed rooms of Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza, president of Companiganj AL, and Shahadat Mirza, former mayor of Basurhat municipality, were also ransacked.


Feb 5 
Day the latest protests began over online address by Hasina

