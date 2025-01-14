More women come out accusing Neil Gaiman of sexual misconduct

A magazine report cites eight women who have shared horrific accounts of assault and abuse at the hands of the author

Neil Gaiman. PIC/Twitter/@TheMcKenziest

Months after initial accusations, Acclaimed British author Neil Gaiman is facing a new wave of serious allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. In a New York Magazine article titled “There Is No Safe Word,” eight women have come forward with accounts of assault, coercion, and abuse by the author.

Among the accusers is a former nanny for Gaiman and his wife, Amanda Palmer. The nanny alleges multiple instances of sexual assault. She also describes a harrowing incident in a hotel room where Gaiman assaulted her while his son was playing nearby, instructing her to use submissive language.

Scarlett Pavlovich has claimed that she was close to Amanda Palmer, Neil Gaiman’s ex-wife, and used to babysit their child when she was away. During her encounter with Neil Gaiman, he encouraged her to take a bath in their old garden tub and joined her later. The author wanted Pavlovich to call him “master”. She replied to him, saying, “No, I’m not confident with my body”.

The report highlights a disturbing pattern: most of the alleged victims were young women in their 20s, while Gaiman was significantly older, often in his 40s or older. These new allegations follow a July 2024 podcast series titled “Master” by Tortoise Media, where five women previously accused Gaiman of sexual assault.

In July 2024, another woman identified as K accused Gaiman of sexual abuse, according to a report by British news outlet Tortoise Media. She first met Neil Gaiman at a book signing in Sarasota, Florida, in 2003 when she was 18 years old.

Gaiman denies allegations

Gaiman denied all such allegations when the reports emerged in 2024. In the case of Pavlovich, he said that she had a health concern due to which she had false memories.

