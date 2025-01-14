Breaking News
Mumbai Marathon: Police issues traffic diversions and restrictions in city
Indian Railways UTS app crashes, commuters face glitch while booking tickets
NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack while taking a holy dip in UP
Man held for killing friend who sexually harassed his wife
Sarpanch murder: Cop suspended for objectionable social media post on protests
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > More women come out accusing Neil Gaiman of sexual misconduct

More women come out accusing Neil Gaiman of sexual misconduct

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

A magazine report cites eight women who have shared horrific accounts of assault and abuse at the hands of the author

More women come out accusing Neil Gaiman of sexual misconduct

Neil Gaiman. PIC/Twitter/@TheMcKenziest

Listen to this article
More women come out accusing Neil Gaiman of sexual misconduct
x
00:00

Months after initial accusations, Acclaimed British author Neil Gaiman is facing a new wave of serious allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. In a New York Magazine article titled “There Is No Safe Word,” eight women have come forward with accounts of assault, coercion, and abuse by the author.


Among the accusers is a former nanny for Gaiman and his wife, Amanda Palmer. The nanny alleges multiple instances of sexual assault. She also describes a harrowing incident in a hotel room where Gaiman assaulted her while his son was playing nearby, instructing her to use submissive language.


Scarlett Pavlovich has claimed that she was close to Amanda Palmer, Neil Gaiman’s ex-wife, and used to babysit their child when she was away. During her encounter with Neil Gaiman, he encouraged her to take a bath in their old garden tub and joined her later. The author wanted Pavlovich to call him “master”. She replied to him, saying, “No, I’m not confident with my body”.


The report highlights a disturbing pattern: most of the alleged victims were young women in their 20s, while Gaiman was significantly older, often in his 40s or older. These new allegations follow a July 2024 podcast series titled “Master” by Tortoise Media, where five women previously accused Gaiman of sexual assault.

In July 2024, another woman identified as K accused Gaiman of sexual abuse, according to a report by British news outlet Tortoise Media. She first met Neil Gaiman at a book signing in Sarasota, Florida, in 2003 when she was 18 years old.

Gaiman denies allegations

Gaiman denied all such allegations when the reports emerged in 2024. In the case of Pavlovich, he said that she had a health concern due to which she had false memories.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

london united kingdom world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK