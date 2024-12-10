Morocco produces Africa’s first test kits to fight Mpox

Now, in a first for Africa, a Moroccan company is filling orders for mpox tests as an outbreak continues

A child is tested for mpox. Pic/AP

After African countries struggled to get testing kits during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials vowed to make the continent less dependent on imported medical supplies. Now, in a first for Africa, a Moroccan company is filling orders for mpox tests as an outbreak continues.

Moroccan startup Moldiag began developing mpox tests after the World Health Organisation declared the virus a global emergency in August. Sold for $5 each, Moldiag has got orders for the kits from Burundi, Uganda and Congo and has also sold them to Senegal and Nigeria.

