Home > News > World News > Article > Morocco produces Africas first test kits to fight Mpox

Morocco produces Africa’s first test kits to fight Mpox

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Morocco
Agencies |

Now, in a first for Africa, a Moroccan company is filling orders for mpox tests as an outbreak continues

A child is tested for mpox. Pic/AP

After African countries struggled to get testing kits during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials vowed to make the continent less dependent on imported medical supplies. Now, in a first for Africa, a Moroccan company is filling orders for mpox tests as an outbreak continues.


Moroccan startup Moldiag began developing mpox tests after the World Health Organisation declared the virus a global emergency in August. Sold for $5 each, Moldiag has got orders for the kits  from Burundi, Uganda and Congo and has also sold them to Senegal and Nigeria.


africa Coronavirus morocco world news International news

