Plane crash victims picked up survival skills from indigenous families living in the forest

The three children were discovered 40 days after plane crash. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Mowglis survive 40 days and 40 nights in Amazon x 00:00

Three children have been found alive after more than a month of wandering the Amazon, where they survived like “children of the jungle,” according to Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro.

“Their learning from indigenous families of living in the jungle has saved them,” Petro told reporters on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that they had been found 40 days after they went missing, following a plane crash that killed their mother.

“They are children of the jungle and now they are children of Colombia,” he added. Petro said the children would have their psychologicalstatus assessed.

