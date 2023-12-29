Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > World News > Article > Multi vehicle crash leaves 10 dead 57 injured in Turkey

Multi-vehicle crash leaves 10 dead, 57 injured in Turkey

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Ankara
Agencies |

Top

The pileup occurred in dense fog and low visibility on the Northern Marmara Highway in Sakarya province, some 150 km from Istanbul

Multi-vehicle crash leaves 10 dead, 57 injured in Turkey

The pileup occurred due to dense fog and low visibility. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 10 dead, 57 injured in Turkey
x
00:00

A chain-reaction crash Thursday involving seven vehicles on a motorway in northwest Turkey killed at least 10 people and injured 57 others, officials said. The pileup occurred in dense fog and low visibility on the Northern Marmara Highway in Sakarya province, some 150 km from Istanbul.


An investigation has been launched into the accident but Gov. Yasar Karadeniz of Sakarya said it likely occurred when a vehicle hit a truck in poor visibility, triggering other crashes at the rear.


At least three intercity buses were involved in the crash. Authorities believe some passengers died when they left their vehicles and were struck by another vehicle, Karadeniz told reporters at the scene. Seven of the injured were in serious condition, the governor said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news ankara turkey International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK