'Must work together to defeat terrorism,' Canada on 15th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

The Canadian government, marking the 15th anniversary of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attacks which unfolded in November 2008, said that it stands in solidarity with the people of India and added that they are committed to making the world a safe place to habit in.

Mumbai terror attacks, also known as 26/11, were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks

In the statement issued by Global Affairs Canada, the government department handling external affairs, the Justin Trudeau-led government reflected on the sorrowful events that transpired and paid tributes to the brave hearts who were martyred. The heartfelt message extends thoughts to the survivors and the families of the victims, acknowledging the profound and lasting impact the attacks had on their lives.

“Today, we sadly recall the violent terrorist attacks that unfolded over four tragic days in November 2008 in several locations across Mumbai. Hundreds of innocent people lost their lives and many more were injured. Two Canadians were killed during the attack," the statement by the Global Affairs department read.

The statement further added, "Our thoughts are with the survivors of the attacks, as well as the families and loved ones of the victims, whose lives are changed forever."

The statement highlights the need to work together to combat terrorism in all of its manifestations. Canada declares its solidarity with the people of India and its dedication to promoting a world in which everyone enjoys a sense of safety and security.

It further read, "As much as they were marked by tragedy, those four days were also set apart by tremendous acts of heroism by first responders, security forces and ordinary individuals. Thus, this day is also an occasion to remember the bravery shown by so many responding to the attacks." The statement further read, "We must work together to defeat terrorism in all its forms. Canada stands in solidarity with the people of India and remains committed to building a world where we can all feel safe and secure.”

Mumbai terror attacks

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrived in the city from Karachi on speedboats. While two entered the Trident Hotel, two entered the Taj and four more entered Nariman House. Meanwhile, the other two including Kasab opened fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and later made their way to Cama Hospital. The terrorists had also attacked Leopold Cafe and several persons lost their lives in this incident. Many law enforcement officials and security personnel were martyred in the attacks.

