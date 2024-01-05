Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Myanmar junta pardons 10K prisoners on Independence Day

Myanmar junta pardons 10K prisoners on Independence Day

Updated on: 05 January,2024 05:58 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

Top

Min Aung Hlaing also granted amnesty to 114 jailed foreigners who will be deported, MRTV said

Myanmar junta pardons 10K prisoners on Independence Day

Photojournalist Kaung Sett Lin (center) is greeted by family. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Myanmar junta pardons 10K prisoners on Independence Day
x
00:00

Myanmar’s military government on Thursday pardoned nearly 10,000 prisoners to mark the 76th anniversary of gaining independence from Britain, but it wasn’t clear if any of those released included the thousands of political detainees jailed for opposing army rule.


The head of Myanmar’s military council, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, pardoned 9,652 prisoners to mark the holiday, state-run MRTV television said. Min Aung Hlaing also granted amnesty to 114 jailed foreigners who will be deported, MRTV said.


The prisoner releases were expected to begin Thursday and take several days to be completed. At Insein Prison in Yangon—notorious for decades for housing political detainees—relatives of prisoners gathered at the gates from early morning.


The identities of those granted pardons were not immediately available. There was no sign that among the prisoners being released would be Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been held virtually incommunicado by the military since it seized power from her elected government in February 2021.

1948
Year Myanmar gained its independence

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news bangkok myanmar great britain

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK