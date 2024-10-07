N Korea and China mark 75 yrs of ties

The message exchange came as North Korea and Russia have been sharply expanding their cooperation while China apparently keeps its distance

N Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) Chinese Prez Xi Jinping

The leaders of North Korea and China marked the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Sunday by exchanging messages that expressed hopes for stronger ties, as outsiders raised questions about their relationship.

The message exchange came as North Korea and Russia have been sharply expanding their cooperation while China apparently keeps its distance. Experts say that the level of exchanges and commemorative programmes between North Korea and China will provide a clue to the exact status of their ties.

In a message sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his government will “steadily strive to consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries. Xi, in his message to Kim, said that China is ready to jointly promote “the stable and further advance of the socialist cause in the two countries,” KCNA said.

