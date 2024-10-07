Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > N Korea and China mark 75 yrs of ties

N Korea and China mark 75 yrs of ties

Updated on: 07 October,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

The message exchange came as North Korea and Russia have been sharply expanding their cooperation while China apparently keeps its distance

N Korea and China mark 75 yrs of ties

N Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) Chinese Prez Xi Jinping

Listen to this article
N Korea and China mark 75 yrs of ties
x
00:00

The leaders of North Korea and China marked the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Sunday by exchanging messages that expressed hopes for stronger ties, as outsiders raised questions about their relationship.


The message exchange came as North Korea and Russia have been sharply expanding their cooperation while China apparently keeps its distance. Experts say that the level of exchanges and commemorative programmes between North Korea and China will provide a clue to the exact status of their ties.


In a message sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his government will “steadily strive to consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries. Xi, in his message to Kim, said that China is ready to jointly promote “the stable and further advance of the socialist cause in the two countries,” KCNA said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

china north korea russia kim jong-un xi jinping world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK