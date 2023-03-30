Nashville shooter fired indiscriminately at victims, say authorities

The shooter legally bought seven weapons, drew a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building, authorities said

People gather at an entry to Covenant School which has become a memorial for shooting victims Tuesday in Nashville. Pic/AP

The shooter who killed three students and three staff members at a Christian school in Nashville legally bought seven weapons in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before the attack by firing indiscriminately at victims and spraying gunfire through doors and windows, police said Tuesday.

The violence Monday at The Covenant School was the latest school shooting to roil the nation and was planned carefully. The shooter had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before the massacre, authorities said.

The suspect, Audrey Hale, 28, was a former student at the school. Hale did not target specific victims — among them three 9-year-olds and the head of the school — but did target “this school, this church building,” police spokesperson Don Aaron said at a news conference Tuesday. Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and was not known to police before the attack, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at the news conference. If police had been told that Hale was suicidal or homicidal, “then we would have tried to get those weapons,” Drake said. “But as it stands, we had absolutely no idea who this person was or if (Hale) even existed.” Tennessee does not currently have a “red flag” law, which lets police step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill.

Hale legally bought seven firearms from five local gun stores, Drake said. Three of them were used in Monday’s shooting. Police spokesperson Brooke Reese said Hale bought them between October 2020 and June 2022. Hale’s parents believed their child sold one gun and did not own others, Drake said, adding Hale “had been hiding several weapons within the house.” The motive is unknown, he said.

6

No. of people shot dead

