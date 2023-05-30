Nepal celebrates 70th year of Everest conquest

“May 29 is a day we all always remember and are proud of as Edmund Hillary and Tenzing (Norgay) Sherpa reached the top of Everest and it is the day the Sherpas became known,” Sanu Sherpa said

Hari Budha Magar, double amputee climber before statues of Sir Edmund Hillary (left), and Tenzing Norgay, Monday. Pic/AP

Nepal’s government honoured record-holding climbers Monday during celebrations of the first ascent of Mount Everest 70 years ago in 1953.

The celebrations came amid a growing concern about temperatures rising, glaciers and snow melting, and weather being harsh and unpredictable on the world’s tallest mountain.

Hundreds of people from the mountaineering community, Sherpa guides and officials attended a rally in Kathmandu to mark the anniversary. Among those honoured were Sherpa guides Kami Rita, who climbed Everest twice this season for a record 28 times overall, and Sanu Sherpa, who has climbed all of the world’s 14 highest peaks twice.

Hari Budha Magar, who became the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Everest, was also honoured by Tourism Minister Sushila Sirpali Thakuri.

“May 29 is a day we all always remember and are proud of as Edmund Hillary and Tenzing (Norgay) Sherpa reached the top of Everest and it is the day the Sherpas became known,” Sanu Sherpa said.

