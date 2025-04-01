Nepal PM accuses former King of violence

Those involved in criminal incidents should not get immunity and won’t get the immunity

A protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 28. PIC/NENEWS

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has held former King Gyanendra Shah responsible for the violence, arson and looting during the pro-monarch protest on March 28. Addressing the House of Representatives on Monday amid the disruption by the opposition Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Oli said that the former king should take full responsibility for the incident.

“Those involved in criminal incidents should not get immunity and won’t get the immunity. The former King Shah also cannot be spared for the violence… He is the one who is ultimately responsible for all these incidents, he must take responsibility,” Oli said.

Oli pointed out that the former king had met with the protest leaders a day before the incident, raising concerns about his role in fueling the unrest. Oli said post-monarchy agreements allowed the Shah to live as a regular citizen with privileges, which the former king violated.

