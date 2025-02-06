Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Nepal prohibits solo expedition of tall peaks

Nepal prohibits solo expedition of tall peaks

Updated on: 06 February,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
Agencies |

Top

As per the new regulations, every two members of a mountaineering team must be accompanied by at least one altitude worker or mountain guide

Nepal prohibits solo expedition of tall peaks

Nepal also hiked royalty fee for climbers. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Nepal prohibits solo expedition of tall peaks
x
00:00

Nepal has officially banned solo expeditions to all mountains above 8000 meters, including Mount Everest, by amending its mountaineering regulations. The Sixth amendment of the mountaineering regulation was released late on Tuesday evening.


As per the new regulations, every two members of a mountaineering team must be accompanied by at least one altitude worker or mountain guide. The measures also need guides to “self-declare” their clients’ successful summit of the peak by submiting original photos showing the climber’s face clearly.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nepal mount everest world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK