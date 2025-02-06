Nepal prohibits solo expedition of tall peaks

As per the new regulations, every two members of a mountaineering team must be accompanied by at least one altitude worker or mountain guide

Nepal also hiked royalty fee for climbers. Representation pic

Nepal has officially banned solo expeditions to all mountains above 8000 meters, including Mount Everest, by amending its mountaineering regulations. The Sixth amendment of the mountaineering regulation was released late on Tuesday evening.

As per the new regulations, every two members of a mountaineering team must be accompanied by at least one altitude worker or mountain guide. The measures also need guides to “self-declare” their clients’ successful summit of the peak by submiting original photos showing the climber’s face clearly.

