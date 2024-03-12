Breaking News
Netanyahu defies Biden vows to invade Rafah despite warnings
Netanyahu defies Biden, vows to invade Rafah despite warnings

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Says he has the implied backing of numerous leaders to proceed with offensive

Netanyahu defies Biden, vows to invade Rafah despite warnings

A man climbs a tree to collect clothes after Israeli bombardment in Rafa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staunchly defended his decision to press ahead with an invasion of Rafah, a city on the southern border of the Gaza Strip, despite US President Joe Biden’s warning that such an offensive would be a “red line”, POLITICO reported. Netanyahu stressed he would not back down, citing the October 7 Hamas raid as a crucial factor in his determination.


Amid the raging war between Israel and Hamas, Biden, in an interview with MSNBC, criticised Netanyahu saying that he was “hurting more than helping” Israel by failing to limit casualties. In an exclusive interview with POLITICO, Netanyahu addressed concerns raised by President Biden, who expressed opposition to an escalation in Rafah, saying, “We’ll go there. We’re not going to leave. You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is, that October 7 doesn’t happen again. Never happens again.”


A Palestinian searches for his belongings amid the rubble of destroyed houses. Pics/APA Palestinian searches for his belongings amid the rubble of destroyed houses. Pics/AP


Without naming Arab countries, Netanyahu said he had the implied backing of numerous leaders to proceed with the offensive against Hamas. President Biden, expressing growing frustration with Netanyahu’s approach, had said, “I could not accept 30,000 more Palestinians dead.”

60,000
No. of pregnant women in Gaza

Hamas No. 3 man possibly killed 

Hamas is investigating reports on Monday that its number three man in Gaza, Marwan Issa, 59, was killed in an Israeli airstrike during the weekend. The terror group has neither confirmed nor denied reports that Issa may have been killed while hiding in a building in the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza that was hit by aircraft on either Saturday or Sunday. In the Hamas hierarchy within Gaza, Issa ranks behind only Gaza strongman Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, the overall commander of Hamas forces.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

