In another development, Hezbollah confirmed the death of senior commander Fuad Shukr on Wednesday, as reported by CNN

Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Netanyahu says, Israel has delivered 'crushing blow' to enemies; White House reacts on Haniyeh's killing x 00:00

Hours after the deaths of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday said that his nation has delivered "crushing blows" to enemies in the last few days, CNN reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu, during the address to the nation, however, didn't claim Israel's responsibility for Haniyeh's killing. Notably, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied being behind Haniyeh's assassination.

"Three weeks ago, we attacked the military chief of Hamas, Mohammad Deif. Two weeks ago we attacked the Houthis, in one of the farthest attacks the Air Force has carried out. Yesterday we attacked the military chief of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr," the Israeli PM said.

Netanyahu said Israel is facing "challenging days" and it will "settle score" with anyone who harms the country.

"These are challenging days. There are threats From Beirut. We are ready for any scenario. We are prepared," CNN quoted him as saying.

"We'll settle the score with anyone who harms us, anyone who massacres our children, anyone who murders our citizens, anyone who hurts our nation, blood is on his head," Netanyahu added.

He further affirmed that Israel will keep fighting until the aims of the war are achieved.

Netanyahu referenced previous calls he has received to end the war in Gaza, saying, "I did not give in then and I am not giving in today."

Reacting to Haniyeh's death, the White House said it "can't confirm or verify" reports from Hamas that the group's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

United States National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, however, acknowledged that the deaths of Haniyeh in Tehran and Fuad Shukr in southern Beirut Tuesday "certainly don't help with the temperature going down."

"I'm not going to be Pollyannish about it -- we're obviously concerned about escalation," Kirby told reporters during Wednesday's White House press briefing. "All of this adds to the complicated nature of what we're trying to get done."

In another development, Hezbollah confirmed the death of senior commander Fuad Shukr on Wednesday, as reported by CNN.

"We celebrate the great jihadist leader, dear beloved brother Fu'ad Shukr (Moshin), as a great martyr on the path to Jerusalem," Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday.

Israel said on Tuesday itself, that its strike in Beirut killed Shukr, whom it blamed for a deadly Saturday attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which killed 12 children.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas announced a national day of mourning Wednesday over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, as he condemned the killing as a "cowardly act and dangerous development.," the Times of Israel reported.

Palestinian flags were flown at half-staff for the day, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported, as Palestinian factions announced a general strike and called for demonstrations in the West Bank.

Notably, the mourning for the leader of the terror group marked a rare moment of Palestinian unity amid fragmentation and uncertainty about Gaza's future leadership after the war.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever