Netanyahu says Israel won’t stop striking Hezbollah

An area targeted overnight by Israel, in Saksakiyeh, Lebanon. Pic/AFP

Tstriking Hezbollah “with full force” and will not stop until its goals are achieved. Netanyahu spoke as he landed in New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly meeting and as US and European officials were pressing for a 21-day halt in fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to give time for negotiations.

Netanyahu said Israel’s “policy is clear. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force. And we will not stop until we reach all our goals, chief among them the return of the residents of the north securely to their homes”. Israeli leaders are determined to stop over 11 months of cross-border fire by the militant group into Israel, which has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from communities in the north.

Israeli airstrike kills 23 Syrian refugees in Lebanon

IDF says it killed drone commander in Beirut



People check destroyed buildings in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley. Pic/AFP

Syrian refugees were killed in Lebanon after an Israeli airstrike hit a building housing workers and their families late Wednesday. Younine village’s mayor Ali Kassas said the bodies of 23 Syrian citizens were pulled out from under the rubble, adding that four other Syrians and four Lebanese were wounded in the airstrike.

The strike occurred near the ancient city of Baalbek in Lebanon’s northeastern Bekaa Valley, along the Syrian border. Meanwhile, Israeli military said it killed a Hezbollah drone commander in an airstrike on an apartment building in the Beirut suburbs. Hezbollah did not immediately comment.

