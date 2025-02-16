Breaking News
Netanyahu thanks Trump for helping bring about Saturday's hostage release

Netanyahu thanks Trump for helping bring about Saturday's hostage release

Updated on: 16 February,2025 11:19 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement saying he, "greatly appreciates the leadership of President Trump and the ongoing coordination with the United States," as far as the role they played in the latest release of Israeli hostages from Gaza.


Netanyahu's office said that the combination of the reinforcement of the IDF forces around the Gaza Strip and the "aggressive stance of President Trump" led to the release of three Israeli hostages today - despite Hamas's refusal to release them earlier.


Netanyahu also "appreciates the president's full support for Israel's decisions regarding the Gaza Strip going forward." The last comment was a reference to a statement President Trump's released earlier on Saturday in which he said Israel must now decide hos to respond after Hamas failed to release all of the remaining hostages today as demanded.


Trump said the US will support whatever decision Israel makes. The prime minister will convene the political-security cabinet as soon as possible to decide on Israel's next steps.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

