New 3-day truce in Sudan as airlifts continue

In separate announcements, they said Saudi Arabia played a role in the negotiations

Citizens of different nationalities fleeing in a Spanish aircraft. Pic/AP

Sudan’s warring generals pledged on Tuesday to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to pull Africa’s third-largest nation back from the abyss. The Sudanese military, commanded by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the rival Rapid Support Forces—a paramilitary group led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo—said on Tuesday they would observe the cease-fire. In separate announcements, they said Saudi Arabia played a role in the negotiations.

However, the claims were immediately undercut by the sound of heavy gunfire and explosions in the capital of Khartoum. Several previous cease-fires declared since the April 15 outbreak of fighting were not observed. In Omdurman—a city across the Nile River from Khartoum—resident Amin Ishaq said there were clashes early on Tuesday around the state television headquarters and around military bases just outside Omdurman.

Many Sudanese have desperately sought ways to escape the chaos. In Khartoum, bus stations were packed on Tuesday morning with people who had spent the night there in hopes of getting on a departing bus. Drivers increased prices, sometimes tenfold, for routes to Port Sudan or the border crossing with Egypt.

Meanwhile, airlifts of foreigners continued. Britain said it will run evacuation flights for UK nationals from an airfield outside Khartoum. However, those trying to get on a flight will have to make their own way to the airfield. French President Emmanuel Macron said France has evacuated 538 people, including 209 French nationals. Germany flew another mission on Tuesday, bringing the total evacuated to nearly 500.Agencies

Sri Lanka welcomes Indian support

Sri Lanka has appreciated India for offering support to evacuate the stranded Sri Lankans from Sudan after the warring factors entered into a 72-hour ceasefire agreement. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sri Lanka, MUM Ali Sabry said on Monday that the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the situation of its citizens in Sudan and were working to ensure their safe evacuation.

