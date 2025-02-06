Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > New AI model turns photos into full body deepfakes

New AI model turns photos into full-body deepfakes

Updated on: 07 February,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Top

Previous AI approaches fell short in generating complete body movement, typically animating only the face or upper body.

New AI model turns photos into full-body deepfakes

A talking AI-generated Albert Einstein. Pic/ByteDance

Listen to this article
New AI model turns photos into full-body deepfakes
x
00:00

ByteDance, best known as the parent company of TikTok, has just introduced OmniHuman-1, a brand new AI model that can generate lifelike human videos from just a single image. This innovation goes beyond most existing “deepfake” methods by animating the entire body—down to gestures, head movements, and hand interactions—instead of focusing solely on facial expressions.


OmniHuman-1 can capture natural motion from minimal inputs such as static images, audio signals, or reference videos. The model opens up possibilities for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers to produce digital avatars or fictional videos with relative ease. Previous AI approaches fell short in generating complete body movement, typically animating only the face or upper body.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news International news beijing

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK