New Consul General of India in Shanghai takes charge

New Consul General of India in Shanghai takes charge

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Shanghai
Agencies |

Most recently, he served as Minister (Political) at India’s Mission to the United Nations in New York from September 2020 to December 2024

New Consul General of India in Shanghai takes charge

Pratik Mathur

New Consul General of India in Shanghai takes charge
Pratik Mathur assumed charge as the Consul General of India in Shanghai on Thursday, according to an official announcement by the Consulate. He succeeds Dr N Nandakumar.


Mathur, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2007 batch served as Deputy Secretary in the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from August 2019 to September 2020.


Most recently, he served as Minister (Political) at India’s Mission to the United Nations in New York from September 2020 to December 2024.


He also served on the India team representing the country in the UN Security Council from January 2021 to December 2022. His previous assignments included postings in the Indian embassies in Washington DC and Beijing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india shanghai news world news

