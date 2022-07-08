New Omicron sub-variant, first reported in India, detected

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in a video on Twitter there has been emergence of a sub-variant being called the BA.2.75 “first reported from India and then from about 10 other countries”

A new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in countries like India and the World Health Organisation is following this, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“On Covid-19, globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks. Four out of six of the WHO sub-regions saw cases increase in the last week,” Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing Wednesday. WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in a video on Twitter there has been emergence of a sub-variant being called the BA.2.75 “first reported from India and then from about 10 other countries.”

She said there are still limited sequences available to analyse, “but this sub-variant seems to have a few mutations on the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein. So obviously, that’s a key part of the virus that attaches itself to the human receptor. So we have to watch that. It’s still too early to know if this sub-variant has properties of additional immune evasion or indeed of being more clinically severe. We don’t know that. So we have to wait and see.”

