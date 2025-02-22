Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > New UK laws target cuckooing

New UK laws target ‘cuckooing’

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Another new offence will be created against adults who use a child to commit criminal activity.

Yvette Cooper

The United Kingdom has unveiled plans to clamp down on the exploitative practice of “cuckooing”, where criminals seize control of a vulnerable person’s home without their consent to conduct illegal activities like drug dealing, as part of the government’s new legislation.


Cuckooing is commonly associated with drug supply, serious violence and anti-social behaviour, involving people often with disabilities or those with illegal substance misuse issues targeted by criminals for their own gain.


Another new offence will be created against adults who use a child to commit criminal activity. Both measures, carrying considerable prison sentences between five and 10 years, will be part of what the UK Home Office has dubbed the “landmark” Crime and Policing Bill set to be introduced in the House of Commons next week.


“As part of our Plan for Change, we are introducing these two offences to properly punish those who prey on them, ensure victims are properly protected and prevent these often-hidden crimes from occurring in the first place,” said UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

united kingdom world news International news london

