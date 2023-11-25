The coalition deal ended nearly six weeks of intense negotiations after New Zealand held a general election on October 14.

(From left) Winston Peters, leader of New Zealand First party, New Zealand’s incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and David Seymour, leader of the ACT New Zealand party. Pic/AP

Listen to this article New Zealand’s new govt promises tax cuts and more police x 00:00

New Zealanders can expect tax cuts, more police on the streets and less government bureaucracy, according to the three leaders who signed an agreement on Friday to form a new government.

The coalition deal ended nearly six weeks of intense negotiations after New Zealand held a general election on October 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal will see Christopher Luxon serve as prime minister after his conservative National Party won 38 per cent of the vote, the largest proportion of any party.

Luxon thanked New Zealanders for their patience during the negotiations and said each party had made policy compromises to close the deal.

“Our government will rebuild the economy to ease the cost of living, and deliver tax relief to increase the prosperity of all New Zealanders,” Luxon said.

“Our government will restore law and order, and personal responsibility, so that Kiwis are safer in their own communities.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever