New Zealand’s new govt promises tax cuts and more police

Updated on: 25 November,2023 05:28 AM IST  |  Wellington
The coalition deal ended nearly six weeks of intense negotiations after New Zealand held a general election on October 14.

(From left) Winston Peters, leader of New Zealand First party, New Zealand’s incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and David Seymour, leader of the ACT New Zealand party. Pic/AP

New Zealand's new govt promises tax cuts and more police
New Zealanders can expect tax cuts, more police on the streets and less government bureaucracy, according to the three leaders who signed an agreement on Friday to form a new government.


The coalition deal ended nearly six weeks of intense negotiations after New Zealand held a general election on October 14.


The deal will see Christopher Luxon serve as prime minister after his conservative National Party won 38 per cent of the vote, the largest proportion of any party.


Luxon thanked New Zealanders for their patience during the negotiations and said each party had made policy compromises to close the deal.

“Our government will rebuild the economy to ease the cost of living, and deliver tax relief to increase the prosperity of all New Zealanders,” Luxon said. 

“Our government will restore law and order, and personal responsibility, so that Kiwis are safer in their own communities.”

