Breaking News
Mumbai: 11 deaths in 5 days, over 100 potholes
Annual pothole-filling exercise begins
12 MU-affiliated autonomous colleges get ‘empowered’ tag
Mumbai: Monsoon covers whole month’s quota in 1 week
Risking life to keep traffic flowing on flooded NH-48
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Newspaper ends daily print edition after 320 yrs

Newspaper ends daily print edition after 320 yrs

Updated on: 01 July,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Berlin
Agencies |

Top

“320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition’s final front page read

Newspaper ends daily print edition after 320 yrs

Editor-in-Chief of the Wiener Zeitung Thomas Seifert poses in front of the printing press during the printing of the last issue of the one of the world's oldest newspapers, 'Wiener Zeitung', in Vienna. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Newspaper ends daily print edition after 320 yrs
x
00:00

One of the world’s oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run Friday after more than three centuries.


First published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium, the paper set out to provide a sober account of the news ‘without any oratory or poetic gloss’ when it was launched on August 8, 1703. It has an online edition.


“320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition’s final front page read.


The Wiener Zeitung, which is owned by the Austrian government but editorially independent, suffered a sharp decrease in revenue after a recent law dropped a requirement for companies to pay to publish changes to the commercial registry in the print edition. The newspaper, which is considered a quality publication with a articles covering domestic and foreign news, culture and business, was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
berlin vienna world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK