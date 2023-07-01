Newspaper ends daily print edition after 320 yrs

“320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition’s final front page read

Editor-in-Chief of the Wiener Zeitung Thomas Seifert poses in front of the printing press during the printing of the last issue of the one of the world's oldest newspapers, 'Wiener Zeitung', in Vienna. Pic/AFP

One of the world’s oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run Friday after more than three centuries.

First published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium, the paper set out to provide a sober account of the news ‘without any oratory or poetic gloss’ when it was launched on August 8, 1703. It has an online edition.

“320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition’s final front page read.

The Wiener Zeitung, which is owned by the Austrian government but editorially independent, suffered a sharp decrease in revenue after a recent law dropped a requirement for companies to pay to publish changes to the commercial registry in the print edition. The newspaper, which is considered a quality publication with a articles covering domestic and foreign news, culture and business, was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20.

