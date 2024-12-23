Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Nigeria Crowd rush kills 32

Nigeria: Crowd rush kills 32

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Abuja
Agencies |

Top

Ten others were also confirmed dead in the capital, Abuja, where a church organised a charity event to distribute food and clothing items

Nigeria: Crowd rush kills 32

Three major stampedes have occurred in Nigeria in a week

Listen to this article
Nigeria: Crowd rush kills 32
x
00:00

The death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has increased to 32, police said, with many of the victims collapsing during a crowd surge as people grew desperate for food items. 


The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist organised food distribution, local police said. Ten others were also confirmed dead in the capital, Abuja, where a church organised a charity event to distribute food and clothing items.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nigeria news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK