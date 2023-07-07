Nigeria preps for deadly flooding

Nigeria experiences deadly flooding every year, often as a result of ignored environmental guidelines and inadequate infrastructure

Flooding last year killed more than 600 people in Nigeria. Pic/AP

Nigeria’s government activated its national response plan ahead of what is expected to be another round of annual flooding related to climate change, putting several states on alert, authorities said.

Following floods last year that killed more than 600 people, the National Emergency Management Agency said it was preparing for another dangerous deluge. The agency requested support from the country’s air force and activated its offices to be ready to respond quickly across the country, spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel said. “As it is, the (flooding) outlook is still very gloomy, and we are doing our best to raise awareness and get the various agencies to prepare accordingly,” Ezekiel said.

Nigeria experiences deadly flooding every year, often as a result of ignored environmental guidelines and inadequate infrastructure. However, an unusual amount of rain and the release of excess water from a dam in neighbouring Cameroon resulted in record deaths last year and destroyed more than 340,000 hectares of land in 33 of the West African nation’s 36 states and in the capital city.

